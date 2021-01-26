Cities, Beaumont to host February 1 COVID Town Hall

A virtual February 1 COVID-19 Town Hall will provide information about how the pandemic has affected Farmington and Farmington Hills, along with an update on vaccinations.

The 7 p.m. Zoom event is hosted by the cities of Farmington Hills and Farmington and Beaumont Health. It will also be broadcast on Spectrum Channel 203 and youtube.com/user/FHChannel8.

Panelists will include Farmington Hills Fire Chief Jon Unruh; Farmington Public Safety Director Ted Warthman; Beaumont, Farmington Hills Hospital President David Claeys; Beaumont, Farmington Hills Chief Medical Officer Dr. Michael Rebock; and Beaumont Infectious Diseases specialist Dr. Wiley Fan. Moderator is Lauren Turner, from the City of Farmington Hills Video Division.

Experts will discuss the safety and efficacy of the vaccines, vaccine availability and distribution, and current concerns about new COVID-19 variants. In addition, panelists will share how COVID-19 has impacted local first responders and medical staff members.

To submit questions before the event, write to covidquestions@fhgov.com. For more information, contact Beaumont Regional Community Affairs Manager Eric Woody at eric.woody@beaumont.org or 586-604-2669.