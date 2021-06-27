Check out these Governor Warner Mansion events

Fans of Farmington’s Governor Warner Mansion have several opportunities in July to enjoy and support the city-owned museum:

Historical Fashion Show

Celebrate a few centuries of American fashion with displays of day-wear and evening-wear at the Mansion on July 11, 7 p.m. Your $18 ticket includes soft drinks and dessert. Register here: eventbrite.com/e/historical-fashion-show-tickets-158626521195.

Fascinator Making

Rachelle Willnus, owner and milliner with Derby Hats by Rachelle, walks you through making a fascinator during this class, held July 24, 9 a.m.-12 p.m. in the carriage house. The cost of $60 for a small fascinator or $85 for a medium includes all materials. Register here: eventbrite.com/e/fascinator-making-class-tickets-158640541129

Arting at the Mansion Fundraiser

Create a stained glass mosaic on July 31, 9 a.m.-12 p.m., in the carriage house. Tickets are $55 per person and include all supplies and materials. Register here: artingathome.com/ticket-booth-%26-shop/ols/products/arting-at-the-mansion-fundraiser.