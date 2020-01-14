Chance to win Super Bowl tix at Farmington Hills blood drive

A January 15 American Red Cross blood drive in Farmington Hills includes a chance to win tickets to the 2020 Super Bowl in Miami, Florida.

With the theme, “Be Awesome. Give Blood.”, the drive will be held from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., at the Costick Center, 28600 W. 11 Mile Rd. in Farmington Hills.

All donors will automatically be entered for a chance to win two tickets, entry to the official NFL Tailgate, tickets to the Super Bowl Experience at the Miami Beach Convention Center, round-trip airfare to Miami, three-night hotel accommodations at The Alexander® – All Suite Oceanfront Resort (Jan. 31 to Feb. 3), plus a $500 gift card for expenses.

The January effort is designed to help counteract the severe blood shortage that occurs due to the recent holidays, cold weather, and the demands of the New Year. Blood donations are used at area hospitals for lifesaving emergency and trauma care, surgeries, and the treatment of serious diseases.

Register at redcrossblood.org with the sponsor code costickcenter and follow the instructions to set up an appointment time.

Giving blood takes approximately one hour. Donors must be in general good health, weigh at least 110 pounds, and be 17 years of age or older. If a parent is present to fill out a permission form on the day of the blood drive, 16-year-olds will be allowed to donate blood.

For more information, call 1-800-448-3543 or visit redcrossblood.org