Chamber chooses Farmington resident for director post

The Greater Farmington Area Chamber of Commerce has selected Farmington resident Susan Arlin as its new executive director.

Arlin, who replaces Connor Osborn, started on November 30 and has already been active in Holly Days, ribbon cuttings, the Chamber’s annual Holiday Luncheon and more.

An experienced leader in business strategy, communications, e-commerce, staff development, public speaking and more, Arlin brings a unique combination of skills to the role, which serves the GFACC’s diverse membership.

Arlin has lived in the Farmington/Farmington Hills community for 22 years, raising three children who attended Farmington Public Schools. She chairs the City of Farmington Pathways Committee and is a volunteer at the Farmington Farmers and Artisans Market. Arlin created the Farmington Brewing Company (FBC) Run Club in 2016, which has grown from 25 to more than 600 participants.

Reported by Farmington Voice