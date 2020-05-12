Chamber cancels 2020 Farmington Founders Festival

Citing COVID-19 safety concerns, the Greater Farmington Area Chamber of Commerce has canceled the 2020 Founders Festival.

In a statement released Tuesday afternoon, Chamber Director Connor Osborn said the decision was made “out of an abundance of caution for the health and safety of those who would attend, along with our sponsors, vendors, and volunteers.”

“We know how much our community looks forward to this event every year, but we believe that this is the right decision for our communities at this time. In making this announcement, we know that this brings the Chamber alongside many other area organizations who have canceled festivals and events, and we appreciate your support in the coming months,” he wrote.

The Festival had been scheduled a week earlier this year, July 9-12, with most events held in Shiawassee Park. Organizers just last month received approval for a beer tasting event in downtown Farmington.

Osborn also said the Chamber will focus now on helping its members “navigate the new normal. Many of our small businesses are in need of support right now and we will work to provide meaningful resources and opportunities to them through our networking platforms, by providing education events, and by connecting them to our Greater Farmington Area community.”