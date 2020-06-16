Census response rates vary in Farmington, Hills neighborhoods

While Farmington and Farmington Hills have 2020 U.S. Census response rates around 70 percent, some areas of the community have responded better than others.

Farmington’s response rate is 68.7 percent; the Farmington Hills rate is 72.2 percent. Both are ahead of Michigan’s overall rate of 67.7 percent, although a Farmington census tract on the west side of the city has a 52 percent rate. One east-side Farmington Hills tract also has a rate below 60 percent.

Other areas in both cities have seen a stronger response, with 85-88 percent of residents filling out the short form either online, by phone, or on paper. Census takers will visit homes if responses are not received by the October 31 deadline, extended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

(View response rates and find your neighborhood: 2020census.gov/en/response-rates.html

Census data determines how more than $675 billion of federal funds are spent, which goes to support vital community programs. In 2016, Michigan received $29 billion through 55 federal spending programs guided by data derived from the 2010 Census.

For every resident not counted, Michigan stands to lose an estimated $3,000 per person per year in federal funds.

For more information, visit 2020census.gov or call the Census 2020 hotline at 1-844-330-2020.