Census deadline extended, Farmington area rates below 60%

Because of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic, the deadline for this year’s U.S. Census has been moved to October 31.

The response rates in Farmington and Farmington Hills are 55.2 percent and 59.6 percent, respectively. Across Michigan, 55 percent of residents have responded to the survey, which is the nation’s 3rd highest response.

If you did not receive a nine-question Census form in the mail, you can go online and fill it out at my2020census.gov.

Census data determines how more than $675 billion of federal funds are spent, which goes to support vital community programs. In 2016, Michigan received $29 billion through 55 federal spending programs guided by data derived from the 2010 Census.