Celebrate Sweetest Day at the Farmington Farmers Market

If you’re looking for a fun and interesting way to spend Sweetest Day, check out the Farmington Farmers Market on Grand River in downtown Farmington.

Open Saturday, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., the market’s 40-plus vendors this week will include downtown Farmington businesses John Cowley & Sons and The Vines Flower & Garden Shop.

Cowley’s will serve up free samples of popular menu items Potato Soup and Irish Soda Bread from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Both are made from old family recipes. Vines owner Michele Hinds expects to offer bittersweet, dried flowers, decorated pumpkins, ornamental Halloween signs, and other fall items.

Market Manager Walt Gajewski said he and his sweetheart, Mary Martin, enjoy simply shopping the market together.

“I’m always wanting that extra ear of corn, while Mary decides on the mushroom of the week,” he said. “Picking a fresh loaf of bread, talking to the farmers and artisans, coming up with dinner ideas…it’s a great way to spend time together or even as a family. Hey, everybody agrees on Petey’s Donuts and a cup of hot cider right?”

Checking out downtown shops, stores, and restaurants “make for a nice day out, or as I like to say, come experience Saturday life in a small town on a Michigan fall day!”, Gajewski added.

Acoustic musician Steve Taylor performs at 10 a.m. To view a list of vendors and learn more about the market, including COVID-19 safety rules procedures, visit farmingtonfarmersmarket.com.