Celebrate Salvation Army Week with these local programs

The Salvation Army of Metro Detroit, which serves Farmington and Farmington Hills, celebrates National Salvation Army Week May 10-16.

Benefits individuals and families receive when taking advantage of some of The Salvation Army’s programs include:

A second chance with The Salvation Army Eastern Michigan Harbor Light System: This drug and alcohol detoxification treatment program serves individuals in a structured sub-acute environment. All Salvation Army Harbor Light Detoxification Units are open for admission 24 hours, 7 days per week.

A sense of belonging at any of The Salvation Army's 13 corps community centers: Dedicated officers, staff and volunteers lead these neighborhood centers, which guide individuals toward self-sufficiency through Pathway of Hope, offer food, shelter and utility help for families, provide Christmas "toy shops" and other holiday programs to give the gift of joy on Christmas day and much more. The Farmington Hills center is at 27500 Shiawassee St. in Farmington Hills.

Friendship at The Salvation Army Echo Grove Camp and Retreat Center: At-risk and low-income youth have enjoyed the fresh air, exercise and the chance to make new, lifelong friendships for 100 years. At Echo Grove, children learn new skills and self-reliance while trained counselors who understand their emotional needs and problems help them mature.

Growth with The Salvation Army's Youth Programs: Character building programs, such as music, gospel arts and dance instruction, help teach important life skills to children. After-school sports activities like The Salvation Army's STRIVE (Student Training for Integrity, Vitality and Education) program offer opportunities to learn team-building skills and fair play, while one-on-one tutoring helps children improve study habits.

Guidance from the William Booth Legal Aid Clinic: The only Salvation Army free legal aid clinic in the world helps resolve legal issues affecting low-income families, individuals and U.S. veterans. Last year, The William Booth Legal Aid Clinic helped resolve nearly 1,800 legal issues involving homelessness, domestic violence, child abuse and neglect, and consumer advocacy.

“National Salvation Army Week is the perfect time to teach the community about the work we do throughout the year to provide a hand up to the people who need it the most,” noted Major Tim Meyer, general secretary, metro Detroit area commander and regional chief operating officer for The Salvation Army Eastern Michigan Division. “The vast number and variety of critical programs and services The Salvation Army offers is crucial to many people’s livelihoods, and we need to make sure we continue to give them access to these services now and in the future.”

To learn more or donate, visit salmich.org, or connect with The Salvation Army Eastern Michigan Division on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.