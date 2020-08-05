Celebrate Farmers Market Week in downtown Farmington

The Farmington Farmers Market will celebrate National Farmers Market Week on August 8 with plenty of fresh produce and new vendors at the Walter E. Sundquist Farmington Pavilion and Riley Park in downtown Farmington.

New market vendors include Chive Kitchen, a downtown Farmington restaurant that offers vegan fare. Owner and chef Suzy Silvestre said she’ll offer Arroz Gordo, Portuguese Stir Fry for $8. The gluten-free and nut-free dish consists of jasmine rice, house-made chorizo, scramble, chickpeas, mushroom bacon, scallions, and potatoes, smothered in a savory pepper sofrito.

“Chive has pivoted away from a full service restaurant and is specializing in on line pre-orders, catering, private events as well as special coursed dinners and brunches,” Silvestre said. “All of our specials, deli items, groceries and tickets for our special dinners and brunches can be purchased on chivekitchen.com.”

Two metro Detroit businesses, Gus and Grey hand-crafted jams and preserves, and Drench clean, natural salad dressings, are also among Saturday’s new vendors.

Always set in early August, National Farmers Market Week honors the abundance provided by markets across the country – and Farmington is no exception. At this week’s market, you’ll find melons, peaches, cherries, blackberries, blueberries, sweet corn, field tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, onions, garlic, potatoes, beets, lettuce, summer squash, beans and more.

To mark this special week, farm stands will have information posted about their operations, to help shoppers learn more about where their food comes from.

Grab a cup of coffee from Mugs Coffee and Grub of Farmington, now an official vendor offering a variety of fresh roasts, cold brews and iced tea, and listen to acoustic artist Steve Taylor, who brings music to the market at 10 a.m.

While the market is open from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m., early bird shoppers will find some booths open and ready for business at 8 a.m.

“I’m definitely seeing more people at market before 9 a.m.,” Market Manager Walt Gajewski said. “We’re doing this because we believe extending the hours is good for social distancing. Now, all the vendors may not be fully set up – especially, say, our food artisans and crafters, but the farmers will all be ready, the coffee will be on, and Petey’s Donuts should be rolling off the conveyor line!”

Reusable bags will be available this week for a donation of $1 or more, with all proceeds going to support the market. Learn about COVID-19 safety protocols, including required masks, pre-order from vendors, and more at farmingtonfarmersmarket.com and follow the market on Facebook.