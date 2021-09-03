Celebrate Heritage Park history September 24

Head to Heritage Park in Farmington Hills for the annual Heritage Celebration on Friday, September 24, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Families will enjoy playing old-time farm games, dressing up in clothes from the past, touring the Red Barn, making crafts and more with hands-on activities, and demonstrations of life in the past.

Hayrides will be available for a cost of $8 per person (children under two are free.) Pre-registration is strongly recommended, as hayride space is limited. Rides leave every half hour, with the last ride at 7 p.m.

The fee to register for the program without a hayride is $5 per person. There will also be s’mores kits to enjoy making at the campfire for $1.

Register at The HAWK Community Center, 29995 W. 12 Mile Rd., Farmington Hills, or online at recreg.fhgov.com. Find Heritage Park at 24915 Farmington Road.