Celebrate Farmington Schools grads during car parades

A car parade will honor Farmington Public Schools graduates from Farmington, North Farmington, and Farmington Central High Schools May 19 and 20.

Seniors may wear their graduation regalia, school gear, or their college, work, or military gear. They may also decorate their cars. The parades happen rain or shine.

Here’s where you can cheer on the graduates:

Farmington High School–Wednesday, May 19, 6 p.m.

The parade will begin at Our Lady of Sorrows, 24040 Raphael, and proceed down Shiawassee, through the FHS front circle and student parking lot. Line the route on Shiawassee, following a six-foot social distancing guideline.

North Farmington High School–Thursday, May 20, 5:30 p.m.

The parade will begin at Orchard United Methodist Church, 30450 Farmington Rd., proceed down Farmington Road, left onto Raider Ralph Way, past the back of the building, through the teacher lot, down the front drive of the school, and exit on to 13 Mile Road. Line the route on Farmington Road, following a six-foot social distancing guideline.

Farmington Central High School–Thursday, May 20, 6:30 p.m.

The parade will begin across the street from The Hawk, 29995 W 12 Mile Rd., proceed west down 12 Mile Road, turn right on Alycekay St., and follow the road around to the Farmington Central parking lot. Line the route on Alycekay, following a six-foot social distancing guideline.

Graduation ceremonies take place on June 12 for Farmington Central and June 13 for Farmington and North Farmington.