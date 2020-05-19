Celebrate a virtual Farmington Memorial Day parade

While Farmington’s Memorial Day parade has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, you can still pay tribute during the holiday weekend to those who serve.

Parade project manager Richard Lerner said local videographer Brian Golden is creating a virtual parade that blends footage from last year’s event with audio and video clips from would-be participants sharing their thoughts about the holiday.

The video will be posted at memorialdayparade.us, with a comment section that’s open to the public.

“We’re inviting people to thank our veterans, our first responders and front line workers,” Lerner said. “They’re all important this year.”