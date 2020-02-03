Cash prizes offered in Farmington Optimists oratorical contest

Applications are due by 5 p.m. on March 6 for the Farmington-Farmington Hills Breakfast Optimist Club‘s Earl Friedman Oratorical Contest, open to young people under the age of 19.

The contest will be held Wednesday March 18, 7:30 a.m., at the Jon Grant Community Center, 29260 Grand River, in Farmington Hills.

Applications are available at f2hoptimists.org. Completed forms should be mailed to Nicole Blackmon, P.O. Box 2203, Farmington Hills, MI 48333-2203. They can also be emailed to nicole@strategicimageconsultant.com.

The topic /title for this year’s contest is “Just iMagine a World without Boundaries”. Speeches should be at least four minutes, but not more than five minutes. Time penalties will be assessed for finishing under or over the time limit.

The contest is open to all contestants under the age of 19 as of October 1, 2019, who are not enrolled as a degree-seeking student of a post-secondary institution (college). There is no minimum age. A copy of the contestant’s birth certificate must be submitted at the time of the contest.

Medallions and monetary prizes will be awarded to the first, second and third place winners. Certificates of participation will be given to all contestants. Two winners will move on to the next level of competition.

To learn more, write to nicole@strategicimageconsultant.com.