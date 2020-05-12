CARES to host May 15 mobile food pantry in Farmington Hills

CARES of Farmington Hills will host a Friday, May 15, mobile food pantry for all families with children.

Sponsored by Gleaners Community Food Bank, the drive-thru distribution at 27835 Shiawassee St. will be open 3-6 p.m. There’s no need to make an appointment, and you do not have to be registered with CARES.

To enter the campus:

Turn onto Sedalia Ave. from Inkster Road.

Follow Sedalia to Colwell St.

Line up on Colwell St., heading north.

Watch for volunteers who will direct you as you get closer.

Stay in your vehicle, and groceries will be placed in your trunk. If you don’t have a vehicle, be prepared to carry 20-30 pounds of groceries, or bring a cart.

To learn more about the mobile pantry, follow CARES on Facebook. Help CARES feed our community with a cash donation at caresfh.org/donate/.