CARES to host May 15 mobile food pantry in Farmington Hills

CARES of Farmington Hills will host a Friday, May 15, mobile food pantry for all families with children.
Sponsored by Gleaners Community Food Bank, the drive-thru distribution at 27835 Shiawassee St. will be open 3-6 p.m. There’s no need to make an appointment, and you do not have to be registered with CARES.
To enter the campus:
- Turn onto Sedalia Ave. from Inkster Road.
- Follow Sedalia to Colwell St.
- Line up on Colwell St., heading north.
- Watch for volunteers who will direct you as you get closer.
Stay in your vehicle, and groceries will be placed in your trunk. If you don’t have a vehicle, be prepared to carry 20-30 pounds of groceries, or bring a cart.
To learn more about the mobile pantry, follow CARES on Facebook. Help CARES feed our community with a cash donation at caresfh.org/donate/.