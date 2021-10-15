CARES, Salvation Army, Chamber team up for Trunk or Treat

The Greater Farmington Area Chamber of Commerce will partner with C.A.R.E.S in Farmington Hills and The Salvation Army of Farmington Hills for a Trunk or Treat on Saturday, October 30.

Be sure to dress up for this free event, because the best costume award is a $50 Visa gift card from the Chamber.

The fun starts 3-5 p.m. in the C.A.R.E.S parking lot, 27835 Shiawassee St., with business owners and others safely distributing treats. Move to the Salvation Army parking lot, 27500 Shiawassee St., at 4 p.m. for more fun and treats until 6 p.m.

Local businesses interested in participating with the C.A.R.E.S. event can sign up at gfachamber.com/events/events-calendar/#!event/2021/10/30/trunk-or-treat. To hand out candy at the Salvation Army location, write to Amber Burmeister, Amber.Burmeister@usc.salvationarmy.org or Sabreea Carson-Pops, Sabreea.CarsonPops@usc.salvationarmy.org.

To learn more, contact Connor Osborn at the Greater Farmington Area Chamber of Commerce, 248-919-6917 or Connor@gfachamber.com.

Reported by Farmington Voice