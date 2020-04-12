CARES of Farmington Hills to host Gleaners food pantry

CARES of Farmington Hills will host an April 17 mobile food pantry for households with children in Farmington, Farmington Hills and surrounding cities.

The non-profit has also turned exclusively to food banks and other suppliers to stock shelves, and will no longer accept donations of food, personal care, or clothing donations.

Sponsored by Gleaners Community Food Bank, the drive-thru distribution will be open 3-6 p.m. at the CARES campus, 27835 Shiawassee Rd. There’s no need to make an appointment, and you do not have to be registered with CARES.

Participants should enter off Colwell St. and come to the front (north) of the building. Stay in your vehicle, and groceries will be placed in your trunk. If you don’t have a vehicle, be prepared to carry 20-30 pounds of groceries, or bring a cart.

To learn more about the mobile pantry, follow CARES on Facebook. To support CARES with a cash donation, visit caresfh.org/donate/.