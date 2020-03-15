CARES of Farmington Hills still helps, at a distance

CARES of Farmington Hills, a nonprofit that provides a food pantry, clothing bank, and other support for families in need, has made some adjustments to its operation related to Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).

According to a Saturday social media post, CARES will operate as a drive-up food pantry beginning March 17, open 9:30 a.m.-2 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday.

Those who need assistance must have an appointment; to make one, call 248-474-8231, Tuesday-Thursday, 9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Those who already have appointments on Thursday or Saturday will be contacted to reschedule.

Drivers should use the Independence Street entrance and stay in their vehicles. Those who walk in will use the same entrance. Volunteers will deliver prepacked bags of food.

In addition, the CARES building at 27835 Shiawassee Road in Farmington Hills will be closed to the public. CARES lunches, boutique, library, and other services have been discontinued, and no clothing donations will be accepted until mid-April.

For the most current information about CARES of Farmington Hills, follow the charity on Facebook.