CARES of Farmington Hills needs SNAP market volunteers

CARES of Farmington Hills will open a new market next week designed to help families stretch their SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) Bridge card dollars.

The Busch’s CARES Market is located inside the main building on the campus at 27835 Shiawassee and offers great deals on healthful, nutritious food. Market Manager, Sharon Brandal, is looking for volunteers. Contact her at sbrandal@caresfh.org.

CARES also operates a food pantry that serves residents in Farmington Hills, Farmington, Livonia, Northville, Novi, Redford, Southfield, and parts of West Bloomfield. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the pantry is providing drive-up service, by appointment only.

The Busch’s CARES Market opens Monday, August 3, and hours are Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.

To learn more about CARES, visit caresfh.org.