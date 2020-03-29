CARES of Farmington Hills hosts mobile food pantry

CARES of Farmington Hills will on April 1 host a Gleaners Community Food Bank mobile food pantry open to all area families with children.

No appointment is needed for this drive-through distribution, open from 12:30-3:30 p.m. at 27835 Shiawassee Road. Guests do not need to be registered with CARES to participate.

Attendees should enter off Colwell Street and come to the north side of the building. CARES will continue with its previously scheduled appointments at the rear of the building (until 2:30 p.m.) Because these are separate events, CARES guests may also visit the Gleaners mobile pantry.

To limit contact, stay in your vehicle, and groceries will be placed in your trunk. If you don’t have a vehicle, you should be prepared to carry, or use a cart that can handle, 20-30 pounds of food.

