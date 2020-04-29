CARES of Farmington Hills hosts mobile pantry on May 1

CARES of Farmington Hills will host a May 1 free mobile food distribution for area families with children.

The food distribution, open from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., is sponsored by Gleaners Community Food Bank. No appointment is needed, and guests do not need to be registered with CARES.

Participants should remain in their vehicles as volunteers put the groceries in the trunk. If you walk up, be prepared to carry or cart away 20-30 pounds of groceries.

CARES is located at 27835 Shiawassee Road. To learn more, visit caresfh.org