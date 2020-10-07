CARES of Farmington Hills fundraises to remodel pantry

CARES of Farmington Hills is fundraising to remodel its food pantry, with a boost from the USA Today Network’s A Community Thrives program.

To reduce the spread of COVID-19, the Farmington Hills-based nonprofit at 27835 Shiawassee Rd. has operated a drive-through pantry since March. CARES also provides a Bridge card market, and other services to hundreds of families in need throughout Farmington, Farmington Hills, and surrounding communities.

The Community Thrives pantry project includes adding shelves and coolers, installing new flooring, and improvements to the guest check-in area that protect privacy.

To donate or learn more, visit acommunitythrives.mightycause.com/organization/Cares-Of-Farmington-Hills