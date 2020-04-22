CARES of Farmington Hills begins fundraising for SNAP store

CARES of Farmington Hills has launched a crowdfunding drive to equip and stock a new pantry open to anyone with a Bridge card through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

The nonprofit’s new venture received approval April 1 from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Busch’s SNAP Pantry will complement CARES existing food pantry, which moved last month from a grocery-store style to drive-up distribution.

According to the GoFundMe.com page, which has a $100,000 goal, more than 50 percent of those served by CARES hold a Bridge card. The nonprofit has seen a surge in need, and during the COVID-19 crisis, Michigan has authorized Bridge cards for all families with school children who qualify for free and reduced lunches.

Proceeds from the SNAP pantry will help stock the free food pantry shelves.

To support the fundraiser, visit gofundme.com/f/cares-of-farmington-hills-food-pantry-snap-store.