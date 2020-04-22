CARES of Farmington Hills begins fundraising for SNAP store

CARES of Farmington Hills has launched a crowdfunding drive to equip and stock a new pantry open to anyone with a Bridge card through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

The nonprofit’s new venture received approval April 1 from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Busch’s SNAP Pantry will complement CARES existing food pantry, which moved last month from a grocery-store style to drive-up distribution.

According to the GoFundMe.com page, which has a $100,000 goal, more than 50 percent of those served hold a Bridge card. The nonprofit has seen a surge in need, and during the COVID-19 crisis, Michigan has authorized Bridge cards for all families with school children who qualify for free and reduced lunches.

“Although we cannot identify how many hold a BRIDGE card, we do know that as of April 9, 2020, Governor Whitmer announced that families with children in the schools free to reduced lunch program now qualify for a BRIDGE card. Each child within a family between the ages of 5 and 18 or 19-26 special needs adults qualify for monthly BRIDGE Card benefits.”

Proceeds from the SNAP pantry will help stock the free food pantry shelves.

To support the fundraiser, visit gofundme.com/f/cares-of-farmington-hills-food-pantry-snap-store.