CARES in Farmington Hills receives $50K ‘Community Thrives’ grant

CARES in Farmington Hills is among 16 nonprofit organizations across the country to receive “A Community Thrives” grant awards.

Now in its fifth year, the Gannett Foundation program encourages non-profits to promote their ideas and efforts on a national platform. From July 19 through August 13, nonprofits raised funds to qualify for larger grants.

The CARES proposal was among almost 700 submissions from organizations across 45 states and Washington, D.C. The organization raised more than $3,000 locally to qualify for an additional $50,000.

CARES (an acronym for Community. Action. Resources. Empowerment. Services.) operates a food pantry and Busch’s CARES Market, a small grocery store that supports the pantry, on its “Campus of Hope.” Founded in 2014, the organization now serves Farmington, Farmington Hills, and eight surrounding communities.

Director Todd Lipa said CARES will use the funds, plus a $100,000 Lowe’s grant received this past summer, on projects that include a roof replacement, pantry remodeling, energy-efficient coolers and freezers, and space for gathering and education programs.

“We couldn’t have done this without the support of the community,” Lipa said. “That’s how these grants work. They want to see that people really support the initiative.”

Learn more about CARES at caresfh.org.

Reported by Joni Hubred