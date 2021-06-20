CARES hosts classic car show in Farmington Hills

Classic cars will roll onto the campus at CARES of Farmington Hills June 27 as the nonprofit partners with the Westside Rod & Custom Car Club for a car show.

The day will also include music, food for purchase, and a raffle. Bring a nonperishable food item to enter the raffle.

CARES of Farmington Hills provides a free pantry and other services for Farmington area families in need. The Busch’s CARES Market, always open to the public, helps fund the pantry and offers a discount for Bridge card holders.

Car show registration opens at 9 a.m., with awards at 2 p.m. Cost to register is $15.

Learn more about CARES at caresfh.org.