Care By Design tree raffle benefits CARES of Farmington Hills

Care By Design Health and Wellness Market, Inc. in Farmington, Michigan, your local CBD store and Michigan hemp farmer, is excited to announce their Christmas Tree Raffle!

All proceeds raised at the Farmington market will benefit C.A.R.E.S. of Farmington Hills.

Three themed, decorated trees will be available at our markets in Farmington and Kinross Township.

Tickets are $1 each and may be purchased in our market or online in bundles of five at: carebydesignmarket.com/christmas-tree-raffle-2020/ Tickets will be available for purchase starting Sunday, November 22.

The drawings for the trees will take place on Saturday, December 5.

Other ways to earn tickets for FREE (maximum of five per person):

Spend $60 in our stores

Post a social media post on one of our products with the hashtag #cbdchristmasraffle

Bring a friend in who spends $60.

Place an order online

Thank you for helping us help others in our communities!!!

Additional promotions coming this week include:

Black Friday, November 27

From 1-4 p.m. – Buy One, Get One Half Off on all of our tinctures! Great opportunity to share the gift of health with your family and friends!

Small Business Saturday, November 28

$10 off your purchase of $60 or more + FREE chapstick with any purchase of $10 or more. Shopping online? Use the code CBD10 for this offer.

To learn more about Care By Design Health and Wellness Market, Inc., visit carebydesignmarket.com, call 248.907.0400 (Farmington), 906.205.4455 (Kinross Township), or email admin@carebydesignmarket.com.