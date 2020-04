Care By Design Market in Farmington will present a CBD Health and Wellness Webinar, hosted by Annette Compo, on Thursday, April 23, 4 p.m.

Annette will discuss different ways to cope and how integrating CBD into your daily routine may help. Topics will include: Manage Stress, Taking a Break from the News, Taking Care of Your Body, Taking Time to Unwind, and Connecting with Others.

To register for the Zoom webinar, visit bit.ly/34qAbQx.