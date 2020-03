Do you want to learn more about how CBD supports your health and immune system? Call or stop in the store to speak to our CBD experts, and take a look at this article for some additional information: http://bit.ly/2wSXiXd

Our market is open Monday-Saturday, 10 am-7 pm, and Sundays, 12 pm-5 pm…we look forward to seeing you soon!

Learn more at carebydesignmarket.com.