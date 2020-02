Care By Design Market in Farmington welcomes Jon Stonecipher of Stonecipher Fitness to its next community education class, held February 15, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., at 32746 Grand River.

The CBD Sessions topic is CBD, Fitness & Plant-Based Nutrition. CBD has been gaining ground in the fitness industry as an aid in the recovery process. This class is free of charge, but space is limited. Register at eventbrite.com/e/care-by-design-community-education-series-cbd-fitness-nutrition-registration-94481642135