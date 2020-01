Care By Design Market in Farmington will on January 11 host a 2020 Health and Wellness Kickoff Expo designed to help you achieve your health goals in the new year.

Classes at 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. will include information about how to incorporate CBD, a green smoothie demo with samples, and “Reframing + Managing Stress and Anxiety”.

This free event will be held at Care By Design Market, 32746 Grand River in Farmington. To learn more, follow the business on Facebook.