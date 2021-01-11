Can’t get a COVID vaccine appointment? You’re not alone.

As state officials expanded the ranks of people eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations, demand on Friday temporarily shut down Beaumont Health’s patient scheduling website.

The Michigan-based system, with a hospital and other facilities in Farmington Hills, has tripled its server capacity to handle a flood of traffic, the Detroit Free Press reports. Both Beaumont and Henry Ford Health Systems announced in Monday social media posts that patients will be notified when the vaccine becomes available.

Those now eligible include seniors 65 and older, teachers, law enforcement, corrections workers, agricultural workers and grocery store employees. The first round of vaccines went to frontline health care workers and nursing home residents.

Oakland County last week reported that its Health Division is not taking appointments due to a lack of vaccine. You can sign up to receive vaccination updates at oaklandcountyvaccine.com.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer said Monday that she has asked the federal government for permission to purchase another 100,000 vaccine doses for the state.