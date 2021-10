Candidate Guide: Farmington area November 2 elections

Over the past several weeks, we and other organizations have published a great deal of information about candidates running November 2 for city offices in Farmington and Farmington Hills.

Here’s all that we know about the candidates, in one convenient location:

This page will be updated as additional information becomes available.

FARMINGTON & FARMINGTON HILLS

Farmington Press: Farmington, Farmington Hills voters to elect mayor, council members

FARMINGTON CANDIDATE INFORMATION

Websites/Facebook

Farmington Voices Election podcast

FARMINGTON VOICES: JOHNNA BALK, FARMINGTON CITY COUNCIL

FARMINGTON VOICES: CATHI WAUN, FARMINGTON CITY COUNCIL

FARMINGTON VOICES: JACOB NELSON, FARMINGTON CITY COUNCIL

FARMINGTON VOICES: STEVEN SCHNEEMANN, FARMINGTON CITY COUNCIL

FARMINGTON VOICES: DAVID DELIND, FARMINGTON CITY COUNCIL

FARMINGTON VOICES: MARIA TAYLOR, FARMINGTON CITY COUNCIL

FARMINGTON VOICES: GEOF PERROT, FARMINGTON CITY COUNCIL

Oakland County Times interviews

2021 Candidate Interview: Johnna Balk for Farmington City Council

2021 Candidate Interview: David DeLind for Farmington City Council

2021 Candidate Interview: Jacob Nelson for Farmington City Council

2021 Candidate Interview: Geof Perrot for Farmington City Council

2021 Candidate Interview: Cathi Waun for Farmington City Council

Patch.com questionnaires

Candidate Profile: Cathi Waun, Farmington City Council Member

Candidate Profile: Johnna Balk, Farmington City Council

League of Women Voters forum

Candidate endorsements (Candidates and organizations may send additional endorsement information to joni@farmingtonvoice.com.)

Johnna Balk: johnnaforfarmington.com/endorsements; YOUR VOICE: THREE FARMINGTON CANDIDATES SHARE VALUES, YOUR VOICE: TALK ABOUT ISSUES IN FARMINGTON ELECTION

David DeLind: delind4council.com; YOUR VOICE: THREE FARMINGTON CANDIDATES SHARE VALUES, YOUR VOICE: DISAPPOINTED IN COMMENTS ABOUT DELIND

Maria Taylor: maria4farmington.com/endorsements/; YOUR VOICE: THREE FARMINGTON CANDIDATES SHARE VALUES, YOUR VOICE: TAYLOR DEDICATED TO FARMINGTON’S HISTORY, YOUR VOICE: TAYLOR DESERVES A SECOND TERM IN FARMINGTON, YOUR VOICE: LARUSSA ENDORSES IN FARMINGTON COUNCIL RACE, YOUR VOICE: TALK ABOUT ISSUES IN FARMINGTON ELECTION

Geof Perrot: Greater Metropolitan Association of Realtors; YOUR VOICE: PERROT PASSIONATE ABOUT CITY’S FUTURE

Cathi Waun: YOUR VOICE: SUPPORTS WAUN, SCHNEEMANN IN FARMINGTON, YOUR VOICE: SUPPORTS SCHNEEMANN, WAUN

Steven Schneemann: YOUR VOICE: SUPPORTS WAUN, SCHNEEMANN IN FARMINGTON, YOUR VOICE: SUPPORTS SCHNEEMANN, WAUN, YOUR VOICE: LARUSSA ENDORSES IN FARMINGTON COUNCIL RACE

FARMINGTON HILLS CANDIDATE INFORMATION

Websites/Facebook

Mayoral candidate websites

Vicki Barnett

Gina Phillips-NA

Farmington Voices election podcast

FARMINGTON VOICES: RANDY BRUCE, HILLS CITY COUNCIL

FARMINGTON VOICES: MATT STRICKFADEN, HILLS CITY COUNCIL

FARMINGTON VOICES: JACOB KOVACS, FARMINGTON HILLS CITY COUNCIL

FARMINGTON VOICES: JON ALDRED, FARMINGTON HILLS CITY COUNCIL

FARMINGTON VOICES: VALERIE KNOL, FARMINGTON HILLS CITY COUNCIL

FARMINGTON VOICES: MICHAEL BRIDGES, FARMINGTON HILLS CITY COUNCIL

FARMINGTON VOICES: VICKI BARNETT, FARMINGTON HILLS MAYOR

Oakland County Times interviews

2021 Candidate Interview: Jon Aldred for Farmington Hills City Council

2021 Candidate Interview: Vicki Barnett for Farmington Hills Mayor

2021 Candidate Interview: Michael Bridges for Farmington Hills City Council

2021 Candidate Interview: Jacob Kovacs for Farmington Hills City Council

2021 Candidate Interview: Matt Strickfaden for Farmington Hills City Council

Patch.com candidate questionnaires

Candidate Profile: Jacob Kovacs, Farmington Hills City Council

Candidate Profile: Gina Phillips, Farmington Hills Mayor

Candidate Profile: Jon Aldred, Farmington Hills City Council

Candidate Profile: Matt Strickfaden, Farmington Hills City Council

FARMINGTON HILLS PUBLIC SAFETY MILLAGE

