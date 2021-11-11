Bring holiday cheer to families dealing with blood cancers

The Blood Cancer Foundation of Michigan (BCFM), a statewide non-profit based in Farmington Hills, invites you to help those dealing with a blood cancer diagnosis by adopting a family or making a monetary donation to provide toys for children in need.

Each year, BCFM collects wish lists from more than 200 families and provides gift packages to over 700 child patients and their siblings as well as to children of adult patients. The gift packages help brighten the holidays and ease some stresses for those dealing with a blood cancer diagnosis.

Visit bloodcancerfoundationmi.org/holidaytoys/ to adopt a family or make a monetary donation. Once registered, BCFM will match you with a family based on how many children you are looking to adopt. You will receive a wish list to fulfill for each child you adopt.

A monetary donation of $100 will provide a holiday experience for one child.

You can register through November 24. For more information, visit bloodcancerfoundationmi.org.

Reported by Farmington Voice