Bring Farmington, Hills Education Foundation ‘Toast’ home

The Farmington/Farmington Hills Education Foundation’s “The Toast to Education” returns November 5, with a virtual twist.

Proceeds from the 8th Annual Toast will help fund innovative learning opportunities in Farmington Public Schools. The Foundation has distributed more than $347,000 for projects that support students and staff.

You can take part this year in four ways:

Foundation Donation – $50

Link to the Virtual Event

Wine & Cheese Tasting Box – $100 (with The Cheese Lady Farmington, must be 21+ to purchase)

Link to Virtual Event

Two bottles of wine, a sampling of cheeses, and gifts from local businesses

Reverse Raffle Ticket – $100 (Must be 18+ to purchase)

Link to Virtual Event

100 tickets sold, every ticket is a winner. Top three prizes: $2,500, a 75-inch TV, and a Barrel of Spirits & Fun

VIP All-Inclusive Package – $175 (Must be 21+ to purchase)

Link to Virtual Event

Foundation Donation

Wine & Cheese Tasting Box

Reverse Raffle Ticket

Visit ffhedfoundation.org to learn more. To sponsor the event, call 313-613-6000.

Reported by Farmington Voice