Boneyard in Farmington Hills uses social tools to boost biz

When the COVID-19 pandemic turned everyone’s lives upside down nearly two years ago, one of the hardest hit industries was the restaurant business. Many restaurants, in fact, didn’t even make it out of the pandemic, closing permanently.

One business that survived and thrived is Boneyard BBQ, with a flagship location at 31006 Orchard Lake Road in Farmington Hills. Boneyard ramped up its social media efforts–primarily on Facebook and Instagram–to remain on a positive trajectory despite the pandemic uncertainty.

Gordon Djordjevski, 48, who operates the Farmington Hills Boneyard BBQ location, said business has increased by between 40 and 50 percent over the past two years. The path to this success started with ramping up social media output, and included efforts of community goodwill at the beginning of the pandemic.

Supporting local heroes

Djordjevski said when people stopped coming into the restaurant, he used informative, entertaining videos to bring customers up to speed on efforts to keep the store clean and within COVID safety guidelines.

“Then carryout business started picking up,” he said. “After that, I got a call from Providence hospital in Novi, who asked if we could donate food. I said yes, then I also helped Henry Ford and Beaumont hospitals, police and fire departments, and FEMA–all at no charge.”

Djordjevski said the decision to support these organizations was an easy one.

“Our family are big supporters of this type of goodwill,” he said. “These people on the front lines were working 30 or 40 hour shifts, so we would box up and deliver food. This was all chronicled in videos we were sharing on Facebook and Instagram.”

As the community responded with thanks for Boneyard’s support of these heroes, business boomed.

Family business

Boneyard BBQ’s history goes back several generations. Djordjevski’s family first came to the United States after escaping communism in Eastern Europe in the late 1960s. By the early 1970s, the first Boneyard BBQ location opened in Dearborn Heights, followed by the Farmington Hills and Livonia locations.

Since then, four generations of the family have worked at the restaurants. While each Boneyard BBQ location is operated by different family members, Djordjevski is responsible for the social media and marketing efforts of all three locations.

“Between running the Farmington Hills location and running the social media campaigns, I’m putting in at least 90 hours per week. But it’s all worth it,” he said. “All three locations have maintained a strong following and steady business throughout the pandemic, setting us up well for the future when things finally get back to normal.”

Staying connected to community

Even before the pandemic, Djordjevski had begun expanding his social media efforts. In March 2020, he decided to put his full attention to using Facebook and Instagram tools to keep his business fresh on the minds of his customers.

With people out of work and spending more time online, he ramped up video content and his efforts to remain connected with the community, despite their inability to dine in.

“We started to improve the quality of our videos we were posting, and I shared them on our Boneyard BBQ Facebook and Instagram pages and boosted posts every week to increase my reach,” Djordjevski said. “Soon we were pulling in thousands of views on each video we posted, and we were reaching up to 15,000 people with each video through shares.”

Best of all, he added, “everyone who viewed these videos was within a 20-mile radius, so they were more likely to visit one of our locations or place a pickup order.”

Soon, Djordjevski was scheduling staff to prepare for the rush that each video was bringing. Today, Boneyard BBQ’s Facebook page reaches more than 4,700 followers, and the number is around 2,400 on Instagram. His personal Facebook page, where videos are also shared, also reaches more than 4,500 friends.

Embracing the digital approach

Djordjevski estimates he spends at least 30 hours a week on social media.

“We’re constantly upgrading cameras, and we have started adding special effects and music to enhance the videos. All this effort has led to us creating a loyal community within a community online,” he said. “We also consider demographics, targeting a younger crowd on Instagram, and an older crowd on Facebook.”

Djordjevski highly recommends that other businesses consider the same approach to get through difficult times or take their business to the next level.

“In over 40 years of operating our family business, we never saw growth like this,” he said. “Without social media, I don’t know if we would still be in business. And we 100 percent would not have grown like we did without these platforms. Because of digital autonomy, we are where we are today because of Facebook and Instagram. These platforms are the future for business.”

