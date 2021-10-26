Boji Farmington project wins state-wide development award

A new neighborhood under construction on a long-vacant Farmington property has been named the Home Builders Association of Southeastern Michigan Development of the Year.

Liberty Hill occupies a 3.8-acre property on 10 Mile between Power and Farmington Roads. Five of 14 homes have sold.

City officials in 2017 chose Boji Development, Inc. from among three developers who submitted proposals for the former 47th District Courthouse property. Founded in 1985, the Farmington Hills-based company is family owned and operated, construction manager Joseph Boji said.

“We do residential, single-family, multi-family, apartments, hotels, industrial, office, retail, but our main focus is residential and multi-family,” he added.

The courthouse property, Boji said, seemed like “a nice infill location, and there isn’t much new construction in the city of Farmington. I felt like it would be a good opportunity.”

Boji Development, Inc. initially presented plans for adjacent property owned by Farmington Public Schools. Boji said those were shelved when the district changed course, and the company now has no plans to expand.

On December 8, the Home Builders Association of Southeastern Michigan will honor Boji Development among more than 20 industry stand-outs. Boji believes the award has a lot to do with the neighborhood’s location and size.

“We wanted to create a nice family-oriented neighborhood close to downtown,” he said. “We have sidewalks, a small open area where people could gather. Families will be close-knit because of the size of the community. You only have 13 neighbors, you’re going to know everybody pretty well.”

Reported by Joni Hubred