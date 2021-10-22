Blood Cancer Foundation golf classic raises $130K

A Farmington Hills-based charity with a focus on blood cancers recently got a $130,000 boost from its annual golf classic fundraiser.

The Blood Cancer Foundation of Michigan’s 16th annual Gray’s Reef Golf Classic at the R&S Sharf Golf Course at Oakland University in Rochester brought hundreds of golfers together to support local blood cancer patients and families through their blood cancer journey.

The Gray’s Reef Golf Classic committee–Rob Bluthardt, Matt Brady, Jeff Cavazos, Gary Gonzalez, Mike Hopkins Jr., Dino Kostopoulos, Frank Lucido, Jr., Mike McGrath, Matt Richter, Bill Royce and Kyle Somenauer–champions the event while also lending leadership support to BCFM. Meade Lexus served as the presenting sponsor for this year’s event.

More than 130 golfers and 26 sponsors took part in the event, helping BCFM keep its promise to local blood cancer patients and families that they will never have to walk this journey alone. The money raised represents a year of services for 13 of the nearly 1,300 families currently in active treatment supported by BCFM.

“We are beyond grateful for the generosity and leadership of our committee and sponsors who ensure the families in our care have the support and resources they need,” said Heidi Grix, president and CEO. “The Blood Cancer Foundation of Michigan is one hundred percent philanthropically supported, making events like these critical to our ability to deliver key services.”

The Marquez family served as BCFM event ambassadors and shared their daughter’s heroic story. Ivy is currently fighting a five-year battle with acute lymphocytic leukemia.

“We really enjoyed the event. It was very nice to see so many people coming together to help families like ours. We are very appreciative of the support and resources The Blood Cancer Foundation of Michigan has provided to our family,” Ivy’s mom Emily Marquez said.

The Blood Cancer Foundation of Michigan provides a customized approach that includes Master’s level professionals; ongoing assessments and personalization of critical services to address each patient’s emotional, educational, and financial needs. The support system elevates the patient’s mental wellbeing and ability to cope and heal from diagnosis through treatment and beyond.

To support The Blood Cancer Foundation of Michigan or ask about services, call 800-825-2536 Visit BloodCancerFoundationMI.org for more information.

Reported by Joni Hubred