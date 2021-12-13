Bids, bus purchases on Farmington school board agenda

Farmington Public Schools trustees will consider approving bids for work on district buildings and the purchase of 10 buses.

Following a 5 p.m. special meeting discussion about what makes a lifelong learner, trustees’ 6 p.m. regular meeting agenda includes bid awards for:

rehab of air handling units at Power Middle School and newLanigan Elementary School

new copy machines throughout the district

district-wide signage

The Transportation Department has also recommended buying three special education buses, three

65-passenger regular buses and four regular education buses with undercarriage compartments. With those purchases, nearly two-thirds of the district’s fleet will have been replaced over the past six years.

Funds for the work and bus purchases come from a bond approved by voters in March of 2020.

Trustees will also hear strategic plan and innovation updates, presentations from State Rep. Samantha Steckloff and State Sen. Jeremy Moss, and recognition of NICE K12 Cybersecurity Conference Student Panelist Jacob Marchionda.

Anyone who plans to attend the meeting at the Maxfield Education Center, 32789 W. 10 Mile Rd., must wear a face covering and practice social distancing. You can also watch the meeting live on the district’s YouTube channel: youtube.com/c/FPSTV10.

View the full agenda and supporting materials: meetings.boardbook.org/Public/Organization/1087

Reported by Farmington Voice