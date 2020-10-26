Beloved Community to discuss FPS diversity plans

The Beloved Community Initiative (BCI) will host Dr. Bobbie Goodrum, Farmington Public Schools Assistant Superintendent for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, during an October 28 virtual community conversation.

Goodrum will speak on the topic “What is Equity leadership at the Community Level?” during this equity training session for community members.

During the pandemic, BCI meets virtually on the second and fourth Wednesday of each month to give people of all races, religions, ethnicities, and backgrounds an opportunity to get to know one another while exploring a variety of issues through respectful dialogue.

Contact Cheryl Willette, caw1946@hotmail.com or Rev. Dr. Patricia Coleman-Burns at pcb@med.umich.edu or for the Zoom link to the 6:30 p.m. meeting, or for more information about BCI.