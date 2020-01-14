Beloved Community hosts dialogue in Farmington Hills

The Beloved Community Initiative, which works to make Farmington and Farmington Hills ever more welcoming and inclusive, will host a January 23 dialogue titled “Asylum Seekers – Who are they? What is the Real Story and Why is it Important to Know the Facts?”.

Held from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. in the chapel at FAME-Nardin Park Methodist Church, the meeting will feature Freedom House CEO Deb Drennan, Lead Attorney Jenine Saleh, and residents who are asylum seekers.

There will be discussion, Q & A, and time to speak directly with the survivors of torture and persecution who have fled their home countries to seek legal asylum in the U.S.

To prepare in advance for this presentation, view this presentation: