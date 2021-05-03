Beloved Community Conference set May 14-16

The First African Methodist Episcopal (FAME) Church of Farmington Hills will host a virtual conference May 14-16 with the theme “Healing Through Trauma: Solidarity Not Uniformity”.

Organizers founded the JH Burns Beloved Community Conference in honor of Rev. John Burns II, church founder, who died unexpectedly in May 2019.

Register in advance for the Zoom conference at us02web.zoom.us/meeting/regi ster/tZ0pc-mhrj0oHdTsA4Mn350olkkFJROwk_nf. Once you’ve signed up, you will receive a confirmation email with information about how to join the meeting.