Beazley named Farmington STEAM Academy principal

Farmington STEAM Academy (FSA) assistant principal David Beazley will replace long-time principal Dr. Dyanne Sanders following her July 1 retirement.

“It is critical that the students, staff, and families of FSA have consistency after a year of so much change,” interim superintendent Dr. Bobbie Goodrum said in a press release. “We are confident that Mr. Beazley can provide this consistency and work with all stakeholders to continue to push FSA forward.”

Beazley served as assistant principal at Harrison High and East Middle School before moving to FSA in 2018. He holds a bachelor’s degree from Eastern Michigan University and a master’s in educational leadership from Saginaw Valley State University.

“I am beyond pleased, excited, and honored to be named the principal at Farmington STEAM Academy,” Beazley said. “I’ve been an assistant principal for 20 years and am very much looking forward to continuing the tradition of excellence that has been established at FSA.”