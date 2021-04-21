Beautification committee launches Edible Farmington

The Farmington Beautification Committee will offer garden seed starter kits as part of a new project, Edible Farmington.

The sets include cucumber, lettuce, tomato and some flower seeds and are available as long as supplies last. Residents who plant an edible garden can share pictures over the spring and summer with the hashtag #ediblefarmington. The committee will use those photos and others to select an edible garden for a new beautification award.

Pick up seeds on April 24 during the Great Farmington Cleanup, which begins at 9 a.m. in front of Care By Design Market, 32746 Grand River Ave, Farmington.