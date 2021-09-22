Beautification awards honor Farmington residents, businesses

The City of Farmington’s Beautification Committee hosted their annual award ceremony last month, recognizing homes and businesses with yards in tip-top shape.

The annual residential awards go to homes in each precinct that host outstanding beauty and show excellent homeowner care and maintenance, with homes judged by their curb appeal, on colors, creativity and design.

Seven Beautification Committee members select finalists based on observations in each precinct and then cast their votes. The highest scoring homes win first place awards.

Held under the gazebo at the historic Governor Warner Mansion, this year’s ceremony began with Mayor Pro Tem Joe Larussa leading the Pledge of Allegiance. Committee chair Sarah Davies emceed, with help from other committee members. Amber Vlasblom photographed the event; view all photos at ambervlasblomphotography.mypixieset.com.

2021 Beautification Award Winners–Residential

Precinct 1

1st place: David and Donna Armstrong, 23907 Pickett

Runner Up: Cathy Rozenberg, 33218 Oakland

Precinct 2

1st Place: David Kreis, 22804 Power

Runner Up: Scott Carter and Tracy Schmidt-Carter, 23240 Power

Precinct 3

1st Place: Hilal Farhat and Anna Skrzypczak, 32330 Leelane

Runner Up: Edmond and Kathleen Mroz, 23622 Beacon

Precinct 4

1st Place: Hans and Kathryn Varblow, 21436 Birchwood

Runner Up: Janet Thomson-Guardiano, 21215 Birchwood

Precinct 5

1st Place: Michael Mercer, 34247 Cass Ct

Runner Up: Corrin and Al Toy, 34801 Arundel

Precinct 6

1st Place: Patricia Hurst, 36601 Vicary Lane

Runner Up: Ying Lee, 35683 Ridge

2021 Beautification Award Winners–Business

1st Place: Mugs Coffee and Grum, Mel and Sara Hussin, 23303 Orchard Lake

Runner Up: Jay Cee Sales & Rivet, Inc., 32861 Chesley

New in 2021, the Beautification Committee launched Edible Farmington, which aims to nourish and educate the community in sustaining edible gardens. The committee passed out starter kits with a variety of seeds to help the average citizen begin their own edible garden.

The committee also offered porch pickup for gardeners with abundant crops, then delivered the fresh produce to CARES in Farmington Hills. This project comes with a special Beautification award:

Edible Garden

1st Place: Christina Emmick, 22820 Power

Three residents who have made an outstanding impact in Farmington also received special honors:

Sunflower Hero Award – Rick Hatfield has spent countless hours growing and tending to the sunflower seedlings that the Beautification Committee sells at the Farmington Farmers & Artisans Market in the spring.

Heart of Farmington Award – Farmington Voice’s very own Joni Hubred was recognized for her dedication to keeping the community informed and has made a significant impact with the Farmington Voice.

Sunshine Award – Long-time resident and Beautification Committee member Pam Wright’s enthusiastic dedication to Farmington includes volunteering in the community for many years. She attends every event with a smile on her face, full of positivity and support for everyone.

The Awards Ceremony included a brief presentation from Elaine Grohman, a CARES of Farmington Hills board member. The nonprofit organization at 27835 Shiawassee Road offers support to residents in need with food, clothing, job education and training, and other resources.

The Busch’s CARES Market, also on the campus, offers grocery items at reduced prices. Proceeds help stock the CARES free pantry. Hours are Monday through Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., and the market is open to the public.

Video of the Beautification Awards ceremony remains in production. You can watch a September 20 City Council presentation here: farmgov.com/City-Services/Government/Agendas-and-Minutes/City-Council/2021/210920-(1).aspx.

The 2021 City of Farmington Beautification Committee includes Sarah Davies, Gayathri Ilango, Pam Wright, Linda Chiara, Natalie Soave, Lorraine Varns, and Michelle Zmich. To join or volunteer with the group, contact Melissa Andrade, mandrade@fhgov.com or 248-474-5500, ext. 2221.