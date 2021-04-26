Beaumont sets three walk-in COVID vaccine clinics

Beaumont Health has set three additional walk-in clinics for anyone age 16 and older to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Clinics will be held at the Beaumont Service Center, 26901 Beaumont Blvd. in Southfield, during these times:

Wednesday, April 28: 10:30 a.m.–2 p.m.

Thursday, April 29: 4 p.m.–7 p.m.

Friday, April 30: 10:30 a.m.–2 p.m.

Clinic staff will only administer first doses of the vaccine during the walk-in clinic hours. You don’t need a myBeaumontChart account to take part. An adult must accompany anyone under age 18.

“We were so pleased with the community’s response to our first walk-in clinic, so we decided to offer three additional dates,” Beaumont Health Chief Operating Officer Carolyn Wilson said in a press release. “These clinics are helping us further our goal of vaccinating as many people as possible. We also remain committed to providing a safe and efficient experience for people who get vaccinated,”

To schedule a vaccine at another date and time, call 800-592-4784. Beaumont patients can register through myBeaumontChart.