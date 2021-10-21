Beaumont Senior Health Day comes to the market

Beaumont Health will offer health and wellness information for seniors during the October 23 Farmington Farmers & Artisans Market.

Open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., the market features fresh produce, Michigan-made foods and products, music and more at the Walter Sundquist Farmington Pavilion and Riley Park in downtown Farmington.

Saturday’s topics and speakers include:

  • Senior injury prevention and falls – Michelle Soho
  • Senior Services – Teresa Jergovich, City of Farmington Hills
  • Sepsis Awareness – Debbie Luchini, MSN RN-BC
  • COVID vaccine and boosters

For more information, including a map and list of vendors, visit farmingtonfarmersmarket.com.

