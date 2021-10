Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills will host an October 22 drug take-back event designed to help residents safely dispose of unused medications.

Drop off prescribed or over-the-counter medications and other drugs (pills only) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the south end of the hospital administration building, 28050 Grand River in Farmington Hills.

This event is supported by Beaumont Farmington Hills and the Farmington Hills Police Department.

Reported by Farmington Voice