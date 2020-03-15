Beaumont-Farmington Hills to offer curbside COVID-19 testing

Beaumont Health on Sunday announced additional proactive steps to help stop the spread of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19), including curbside testing in Farmington Hills and three other cities.

“The safety of our patients, their families, our employees and physicians is our number one priority,” President and CEO John Fox said in a press release. “Our hospitals are prepared and equipped to safely manage patients with COVID-19. Further, we need to keep Beaumont operational to continue to provide essential non-COVID-19 related care to thousands of other patients every day,”

The curbside screening at Farmington Hills, Royal Oak, Dearborn, and Troy hospitals is limited to patients who have COVID-19 symptoms (fever, cough, shortness of breath). While medical staff may collect a specimen for testing, Beaumont is not able to process those tests on-side.

Call ahead to Beaumont’s COVID-19 hotline, 800-592-4784, or your physician’s office before attempting to get screened.

“The best treatment for many people who develop COVID-19 involves staying home, drinking lots of fluids, resting and taking over-the-counter pain relievers,” said Dr. Nick Gilpin, Beaumont Health’s medical director of Infection Prevention and Epidemiology. “This is critically important: Always call ahead before seeking medical attention. This will help us reduce the spread of the virus and conserve our medical supplies for those who need them most.”

Older adults with underlying health concerns or those with a compromised immune system who suspect they might be experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 should contact their physician.

Beaumont Hospital-Dearborn is caring for the health system’s first patient with COVID-19, who is in good condition and isolated.

Currently, visitor restrictions are in place at all Beaumont hospitals, and Beaumont Health has launched a COVID-19 hotline and call center, at 800-592-4784, as a community resource for timely, accurate information about COVID-19 symptoms and virtual screening for people who are experiencing symptoms.

The line is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Based on advice from the U.S. Surgeon General, Beaumont will also begin limiting or reducing non-essential surgeries, likely on Tuesday. A set of guidelines developed by a physician-led team will change as the situation unfolds, and exceptions may be evaluated on a case-by-case basis.

“We are also talking with other health systems around the country, exchanging information and working together with them. We are not competitors right now. We are united together in a common national effort,” Fox said.

For more information about visitor restrictions and other resources, visit beaumont.org/health-wellness/press-releases/beaumont-health-caring-for-covid-19-patient-increasing-efforts-to-contain-the-spread-of-the-virus.